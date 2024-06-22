Orlando weather forecast: Scattered showers, storms possible Saturday evening

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will linger into this evening but should taper off after sunset. Any storm is capable of producing heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Overnight will be dry and muggy, with lows into the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: More of the same Sunday as rich tropical moisture remains overhead. Temperatures will warm quickly into the upper 80s to low 90s into the early afternoon. The seabreeze will move inland and help develop scattered showers and storms again. Best chance of rain will be 2 pm to 7 pm. Main hazards will be heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds.

LOOKING AHEAD: The final week of June will be active with daily chances of afternoon storms and seasonable heat in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rainfall totals could reach 2-4" in many areas by Friday.

TROPICS: 92L is essentially dead as it has moved inland over Georgia. Elsewhere, another tropical wave over the Bay of Campeche may become a tropical depression by the end of this weekend before moving onto the Mexican coastline. It will likely follow in a similar path to Alberto and bring heavy rain to the region. There are some signals that active tropical waves coming off Africa could develop deeper in the Atlantic, but Saharan dust should keep that activity in check for now.