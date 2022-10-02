Orlando Weather Forecast: Dry skies and sunshine expected in Central Florida

Today's high: 87 degrees | Tonight's low: 66 degrees | Rain: 0%

Main weather concerns: Another brilliant day with abundant sunshine and low humidity. This is good news and welcomed as Central Florida continues clean up in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

However, major river flooding will continue along the St. Johns River making many roads impassable. Major flooding could last through next week in many areas.

BEACHES

A very solid beach day thanks to clear blue skies and a light offshore wind. There is a moderate rip current risk so be sure to swim near a lifeguard tower.

THEME PARKS

Expect dry skies and warm temps in the mid-80s during the day, comfy 60s at night. Sunshine prevails.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

The extended outlook for Central Florida weather looks great. Dry skies and sunshine can be expected. Another front Tuesday will reinforce dry and cooler air over FL. Highs temps remain in the low-mid 80s and lows continue in the 60s.

TROPICS

Ian's remnants keeps rainy weather over the Northeast. Meanwhile, the Atlantic basin looks mostly quiet with only two disturbances.

Only one is expected to become anything, but it is off the West African coast and isn't likely to go anywhere near the US.