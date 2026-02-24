Deputies: Person in custody after barricade near Sumter County elementary school

The Brief A law enforcement presence is outside a Webster apartment complex, near an elementary school. The Sumter County Sheriff's office reported that deputies responded to a person wanted on several warrants. The wanted person is currently barricaded, the sheriff's office said.



A person was taken into custody following a barricade situation in Sumter County – near an elementary school.

What we know:

The Sumter County Sheriff's office responded to the area of E C-478 at the Webster Apartments in Webster around 10 a.m., on Feb. 24 regarding a man who was wanted on several warrants, the sheriff's office said.

Around 11:15 a.m., deputies reported a large law enforcement presence. The man barricaded himself inside a home, refusing to come out, Sumter County deputies said.

The man was wanted on multiple narcotics charges, including counts for methamphetamines, cocaine, opium and violation of probation in Sumter County, the sheriff's office said.

By 11:40 a.m., the sheriff's office said the person was taken into custody without incident.

School on shelter in place

According to the sheriff's office, Webster Elementary School – about one mile from the apartment complex – was a shelter in place out of an abundance of caution. After the person was taken into custody, the shelter in place was lifted.