Orlando weather forecast: Strong cold front coming to Central Florida: How low temperatures will drop

Today's high: 87 degrees

Tonight's low: 67 degrees

Rain: 20%

Main weather concerns:

A fantastic weekend is on tap thanks to drier air aloft. The cool front has stalled out some over southern parts of our area and that could allow for isolated showers/storms today. Best chances for rain remains across the southern viewing area-South Brevard/Osceola counties. Coverage there resides in the 20-30% range and primarily during the afternoon hours.

Wind will increase a bit from the North-Northeast, most prominent along the Atlantic beaches. The forecast looks great for the big events this weekend including the Pride Festival in Orlando and Biketober Fest in Daytona Beach.

BEACHES:

The beaches look decent this weekend. Expect a few passing clouds and local breezes at 10-15 mph. An isolated passing shower/storm will be possible on the southern beaches of Brevard County, dry north of that. Highs beach side are near 80-degrees. Rip current risk is moderate and surf remains in the 2-3' range in a bumpy northeast windswell.

THEME PARKS:

The theme parks will feature dry conditions with a mixed sky. Highs there hit in the mid-upper 80s. Don't forget the sunblock!

OUTLOOK:

Drier air should win out through the weekend, but we will see a rise in moisture early next week ahead of our next front. Highs this weekend hit in the mid-upper 80s.

Rain chances will gradually return and then peak on Tuesday with scattered showers and storms ahead of the front. Cooler air with more punch will come in behind this front sending highs into the 70s and low into the 40s (North) 50s (closer to Orlando).

TROPICS:

Karl is on its last leg and should move over Mexico and dissipate this weekend. Elsewhere, the tropics remain mostly quiet with only one disturbance far east in the Atlantic with little chance of development. Continue to check in with us at FOX 35 for more on the tropics!



