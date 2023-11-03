Orlando Weather Today: Breezy, partly sunny day across Central Florida



Today's high: 79 degrees | Tonight's low: 64 degrees



Happy Friday, Central Florida! Expect a breezy day with winds out of the Northeast, comfortable temperatures and mixed skies. Forecast highs soar to the upper-70s and there could be a few isolated showers around but, coverage looks to remain around 20% or less. Enjoy the beautiful weather!

BEACHES:

Mixed skies and gusty winds will rule the day in the coastal communities. Rip current risk remains high. Wind gusts from the Northeast up to 25-30 mph will be possible, areas of blowing sand to result! Surf will be in the 4-6' range. The surf zone will be hazardous today and through the weekend. Stay safe and always swim within view of an open lifeguard stand.



THEME PARKS:

Another nice weather day at the local theme parks and attractions on Friday and over the weekend. Highs near 79 degrees for the afternoon with breezy Northeast winds for much of the day. A passing shower or two is also possible.





OUTLOOK:

The extended outlook will feature nice weather! A continuation of breezy winds, near seasonal temps and generally low levels of humidity. Low shower chances are on the horizon for the weekend but, nothing more than 20% coverage is expected. Skies stay mixed with sun and clouds. Temperatures will warm into the low and mis-80s as we head into the weekend and early next week.



TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a feature in the Caribbean with a low chance for development within the next few days. The area of disturbed weather will move west and bring heavy rain to Central America. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest tropical updates.