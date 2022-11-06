Orlando Weather Forecast: Warm Sunday with rain possible

Today's high: 86 degrees | Tonight's low: 71 degrees | Rain: 30%

Main weather concerns: East winds will elevate the rip current risk again today. Outside of the coastal issues, weather locally looks decent this weekend. Similar to Saturday, expect a passing shower or two today. Winds will remain breezy in the 10-15 mph range.

BEACHES

High surf continues today thanks to an onshore wind. Surf could be as high as 6 feet today. Rip currents will be a primary issue at ALL Central Florida beaches, best to stay out of the water.

THEME PARKS

The theme parks will feature sun and clouds-slight shower chances near 30%. High near 85. Nice day to enjoy the attractions.

OUTLOOK

Winds will be on the rise into this week as a tropical low pressure system develops east of the Bahamas and drifts closer to Florida. This potential system could move near or on top of Florida by midweek.

Local impacts could include steady midweek rain, wind gusts 30-50 mph, rising seas-surf, beach erosion during times of higher tides as the full moon phase influences tide cycles.





TROPICS:

All eyes are on the potential for a tropical system to develop near the Bahamas early next week, possibly bringing wind and rain impacts to Florida during that time. Questions remain on timing and intensity, but regardless most models indicate our area will see worsening conditions throughout the week.

Stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team for up to date information on the development of this system.