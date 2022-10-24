Orlando Weather Forecast: Mostly sunny skies across Central Florida Monday

Today's high: 84 degrees | Tonight's low: 63 degrees | Rain: NONE

Main weather concerns: We have a great Monday in store across Central Florida. Mostly sunny skies will dominate with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s across the area. Unlikely rain chances across the interior, aside from a few coastal showers.

BEACHES

You can expect a few showers along the coast with mostly sunny skies and high temps in the low-80s. There is a moderate risk of a rip current with surf around 3 to 4'. Make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand!

THEME PARKS

Another round of nice weather will prevail for the attractions and local theme parks. Sunshine dominates with comfortable temperatures topping out in the low 80s. Dry conditions are expected all day. Enjoy this beautiful weather. Don't forget your sunscreen and sty hydrated.

OUTLOOK

Warming temperatures will continue this week. Highs return to the low to mid 80s for many areas with overnight lows in the 60s. Dry air remains in place and keeps our rain chances low.

A midweek front could bring a few showers, but chances are on the lower end. This front won't drop temperatures, it keeps them just above seasonal for this time of year.

TROPICS

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic. One disturbance has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days, and the other has a 10% chance.

Impacts to Florida are unlikely if anything were to form. Continue to check in with us at FOX 35 for more updates in the tropics!