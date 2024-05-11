Orlando Weather: Hot, humid Mother's Day weekend in Florida

It will be another warm and humid day with highs climbing into the upper 80s to mid 90s from north to south. Expect lots of sunshine and dry conditions. Be sure to stay hydrated throughout Mother's Day weekend as humidity remains high.

Tonight will be quiet and humid with lows falling into the low to mid 60s. Skies should remain mostly clear so if Central Florida were to be lucky, the aurora may be visible again if you didn't catch it last night!

Mother's Day Forecast (Sunday)

A little bit cooler for Mother's Day with higher cloud coverage. Models do allow for a few chances of afternoon showers, but most should remain dry. Highs return to the upper 80s to low 90s.

Next week:

A busier weather pattern returns next week with daily chances of rain in the forecast. A few afternoon storms are possible Monday, but Tuesday and Wednesday could be busy, especially across northern parts of our area (Orlando northward).

A Southeast system could lead to stronger storms through midweek so keep checking in for more updates. We'll see rain chances each day through Friday with highs remaining warm all week