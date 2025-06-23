Orlando weather: Hot temperatures expected on Monday with low rain chances

The Brief Central Florida can expect hot and mostly sunny conditions with isolated rain chances (20%), especially near the I-75 corridor. Dry air continues through midweek, keeping rain chances low, but an upper-level low may bring increased rain chances starting late week into the weekend. Meanwhile, in the tropics, a system in the central Atlantic has a 70% chance of developing into a short-lived tropical depression or storm (possibly named Andrea) by today, but unfavorable conditions tomorrow may limit further growth.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

As we begin the new work week, plan for hot temperatures, mostly sunny skies, and lower chances of rain. Highs today will reach the low to mid 90s for inland areas and closer to the upper 80s along the coast.

Rain chances will be much more isolated than days prior at only a 20% chance, with best chances taking place near the I-75 corridor and points west.

Looking ahead:

Dry air remains in place through midweek. This means rain and storm chances will stay very isolated, leaving us under mostly sunny and hot conditions through Wednesday. By the end of the week, an upper level low will help to bring an end to this drier stretch. Plan for higher chances of rain by the end of the week which could linger into the weekend as well.

Tracking the Tropics

As of 6 a.m. Monday morning, a 70% chance of development exists in the central Atlantic. An area of low pressure has shown improvements in organization overnight. This system has a well-defined surface circulation with winds estimated at around 30-35 mph.

With slightly more organization possible, a short-live.d tropical depression, or even a tropical storm, is possible as soon as the end of today. The first name on the list is Andrea. Tomorrow this system will encounter a much less favorable environment, limiting any further development.

