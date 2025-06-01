Orlando weather: Quieter Sunday across Florida, but isolated storms still in play

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Our Sunday is certainly quieter than how our weekend started with that cold frontal boundary now situated to our south. That front has stalled and it looks to wobble back to the north today.

Isolated showers and storms are possible as a result, especially south of Orlando. A couple of stronger storms are possible across South-Central and South Florida, so keep your eyes on the sky if you're traveling.

Highs look to jump back up close to 90°. Overnight, we'll see a mix of clouds and stars with lows near 70. A stray shower or storm is possible as well.

Sunday Theme Park Forecast

What will the weather look like on Monday?

The progressive and more active pattern continues as we kick off the workweek too, with our next disturbance coming down the pike. This wave looks to be a little stronger and brings more coverage of showers and storms on Monday.

Widespread severe storms are not expected but a rogue strong to severe storm or two is possible, and it's something we'll continue to watch. Afternoon readings stay close to normal, rounding out near 90°.

What will the remainder of the week look like?

Looking ahead:

As this upper-level low exits, we shift into a more classic "Summer" set-up with onshore flow and seabreeze driven storms. This pattern unfolds Tuesday through late week with daily chances for afternoon showers and storms. The coverage is looking to be the greatest on Wednesday and Thursday as we still have a bit of upper-level support in the atmosphere. We'll likely see more clouds too and that'll hold temperatures down in the middle to upper 80s. Highs then look to rebound and stay close to seasonable norms into next weekend, topping out around 90°.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

