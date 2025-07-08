Orlando weather: Hot and humid with scattered showers, storms possible

The Brief Central Florida can expect another hot and humid day with highs in the low to mid-90s; heat index near 100°. Scattered storms are possible, mainly between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., with heavy rain and lightning. Looking Ahead: Expect seasonable but sweltering conditions with daily afternoon storms and high humidity through the weekend; rain chances around 60–70%.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

A hot and humid summer-like day is on the way for Central Florida. Afternoon highs will climb into the low and middle 90s as high humidity levels lead to heat indices around the low 100s. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the air conditioning if you have outdoor plans.

When can Orlando, Central Florida expect rain?

Timeline:

Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon as well. Not everyone will see the rain, but those who do can expect heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

The timing of the best chances of rain will take place from around 3pm-10pm, although a few isolated downpours can't be ruled out around late morning and into the early afternoon.

Any lingering showers and storms should wrap up around midnight. Temperatures will remain warm and muggy as lows dip down into the mid to upper 70s.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

There are two big takeaways when it comes to the forecast for the rest of the week: seasonable yet sweltering temperatures and daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms.

There will be an influx of tropical moisture moving, which will help to bring an increase in shower and storm chances by midweek and will last into the weekend. Plan for at least around a 60-70% chance of rain into early next week.

This same moisture is what will help to keep our humidity levels elevated as well. Highs will hover around the low and mid 90s, which is fairly seasonable for this time of year. The feels-like temperatures will be even hotter though, closer to the 100°-105° range.

