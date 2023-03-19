Orlando Weather Forecast: Cold front moves through Central Florida; when 80-degree temps returns

Today's high: 62 degrees | Tonight's low: 48 degrees

Main weather concerns: Cold front has finally moved through Central Florida and you'll feel it for sure today!

We've declared today a FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAY to account for below-typical high temps, chilly north breezes and some spotty rainfall.

High temperatures will only move into the lower-mid 60s this afternoon. Skies are mostly cloudy and combined with the increased northerly breezes and the day will be chilly.

Rain looks quite isolated for much of the day but, an increase in coverage looks likely by late afternoon and early evening. The wetter trend continues tonight with chances rising to 50% near Orlando/I-4 corridor and near 70% closer to the Space Coast and areas south. Storms are not expected, just showers at this time.

BEACHES: Lots of clouds, breeze and cooler temps at the beaches today. Highs hit in the 60s, winds from the North at 10-20 mph. Moderate rip current risk. Surf is pretty junky at 1-3' in some developing North wind swell.

THEME PARKS: Theme parks look cloudy and cool today with a high for the afternoon around 62. Spotty showers are possible through the day with an increase in rain chances possible by late afternoon-into the evening/overnight hours. Storms are NOT expected here.

OUTLOOK: After a cool, cloudy Sunday-a slow warming trend will take place. Slow is the key word here! We start the work and school week off with chilly wake up temps and spotty rain Monday morning.

High temperatures on Monday remain in the 60s. 70s return with a bit more sunshine on Tuesday.

Coursing through midweek, 80s poke into the region and really take off by the end of the week, upper 80s possible then, skies dry for a majority of the next 7 days...stay tuned!