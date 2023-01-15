Orlando Weather Forecast: Chilly temperatures continue across Central Florida; when does the heat return?

Today's high: 61 degrees | Tonight's low: 39 degrees

Main weather concerns: After a very chilly start to the day, temperatures will remain cool Sunday with highs mostly in the upper 50s.

Under clear skies Sunday night, lows will likely once again fall into the 30s allowing for areas of patchy frost with a few areas to the north below freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings may be issued again.

BEACHES: Another cool day at the beach with highs warming to near 60 at the warmest. Winds will be light and out of the north. Surf is relatively high at 4' with a moderate rip current risk.

THEME PARKS: A light jacket will be needed for much of the day with cold temperatures this morning and 50s this afternoon. With lighter winds and plenty of sunshine, it will at least be a more comfortable day than Saturday.

OUTLOOK: A gradual warming trend is underway with highs returning to the 60s Monday, 70s Tuesday and even near 80 for many areas by Wednesday. Lows will still be cool early in the week with temperatures in the 40s.

Rain chances remain limited this week thanks to high pressure and sunny skies. We could see a few showers return by Friday, but odds are lower as of now.