Today's high: 82 degrees | Tonight's low: 67 degrees

Main weather concerns: Central Florida can expect another round of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon/ evening. Rain chances before 2pm will be slight, don't rule out a shower or even isolated storm before that. After 2pm, storm risk will rise. Stronger storms are certainly possible with the chance for heavy rain, lightning, strong wind gusts and small hail.

There is a possible (1/5 risk) for severe storms in southern Osceola and Brevard Counties. Stay weather aware in all locations. Afternoon highs will reach the low/mid-80s inland and upper-70s along the coast.

BEACHES: The beaches will see increasing clouds, rain chances today. A few strong storms are possible in southern Brevard County. Heavy rain and lightning will accompany some of the storms and will pose as a big hazard along the coast during this time. Rip current risk is moderate with afternoon highs in the upper-70s if not near 80 degrees.



THEME PARKS: The theme parks looks dry until early this afternoon. After 2pm, lightning storms will develop with a rise in thunderstorms. Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and hail will accompany the stronger storms. Highs park-side hit in the low-mid 80s, humidity is a bit higher. Storms will be in play through 9pm at the attractions, something to consider if your plans continue through this period of time. When thunder roars, go indoors.



OUTLOOK: Stormy weather is likely for the entire week here in Central Florida. Showers and storms are in play each afternoon/ evening. Strong to locally severe storms will be possible and dependent on the daily set-up and overall weather situation. Wednesday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day, as there is a possible (1/5 risk) for severe storms in Orlando, Daytona Beach, Melbourne, Leesburg, The Villages, Gainesville and Palm Coast.

Heavy rain and lightning at the least can be expected each afternoon and evening. Rain amounts through the period will likely cash in around 1-3" of accumulation. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team and download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to track the live radar right on your cell phone.