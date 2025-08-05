Orlando weather: Mid-90s heat and scattered storms on tap Tuesday. See timeline, potential storm impacts

The Brief Central Florida can expect scattered storms this afternoon and evening with highs in the mid-90s. Rain chances increase to 70% by the weekend with storms likely each afternoon. Temperatures will drop slightly, with highs in the low 90s by the end of the week.



Get ready for another steamy day, with afternoon storms set to fire up across Central Florida on Tuesday.

Here's what we know about today's forecast and what you can expect for the remainder of the week.

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

While the first half of our day is on the dry side, as we head into the mid to late afternoon, scattered showers and storm chances will be on the increase.

Today's chances will be slightly lower than what we saw on Monday, at a 60% chance.

Isolated downpours will begin to develop around 2 p.m., with the best chances taking place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain can be expected as showers and storms get going. It will be another hot and humid day as well. Temperatures will be a few degrees above our typical highs, reaching the mid-90s this afternoon.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Lingering showers and storms will gradually fade tonight. Temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 70s for lows.

What will the weather look like for the remainder of the week?

Looking ahead:

Rain chances will be on the increase by the end of the work week. An influx of tropical moisture plus a front draped across the region will keep us at around 70%, even into the weekend.

The best chances for storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours of each day. An isolated strong storm or two can't be ruled out, with gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning being the main threats.

Temperatures will be closer to normal for highs, topping out in the low 90s by the end of the week.

