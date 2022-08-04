Orlando weather forecast: Rain chances lower as temperatures rise

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 94 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 76 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

It's another hot, humid day for Central Florida. Highs will reach near 94 inland, a touch cooler along the beaches. Dry air has arrives to the Florida peninsula, so rain chances will be on the lower end today, 30%-40% across the interior, and just 10% coverage along the coast.

Not everyone will see storms, but if you do, there is a chance for heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

We have another hot and humid day at the theme parks. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Stay hydrated and keep your eyes on the sky this afternoon. There is a 40% chance for storms to arrive between 1-5 p.m. Park visitors should seek shelter if threatening skies approach.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

The beaches are looking at dry weather for much of this Thursday. Afternoon highs on the sand rise close to 90 degrees. Rain chances come in at 10% or less with the window of opportunity from 11am to 2pm.

Surf continues in the 1-2' range with a moderate risk for rip currents. Make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Moisture will increase across the peninsula again late this week and into the weekend as an upper level low twirls across Florida from the Atlantic. Rain chances return to the 50%-60%+ range for the afternoon hours during this time.

Tropics still quiet, storm formation not expected for the next 5 days. Saharan Dust continues to dominate the Atlantic skies.