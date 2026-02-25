AI child porn allegation: Florida man accused of creating, sharing images using artificial intelligence

The Brief A Palm Coast man was arrested after the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office investigated a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Detectives say Robert Ezra Lamb, 38, created and uploaded AI-generated child sexual abuse material to an online platform. He faces five counts and is being held on $50,000 bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.



The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of creating and manipulating child pornography using artificial intelligence before uploading and sharing it online.

The investigation into child sexual abuse materials began after the sheriff’s office said it received a CyberTip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The backstory:

The report originated from an online adult content platform and indicated that files believed to contain child sexual abuse material had been uploaded to an account, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives said they traced the account to Robert Ezra Lamb, 38, of Palm Coast.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives obtained a search warrant for the account and reviewed records and files produced in response. Investigators said they found images depicting child sexual abuse material that appeared to have been generated or altered using artificial intelligence and uploaded to the platform by Lamb.

Detectives also said they found explicit videos that Lamb had shared online of himself, including one video that he claimed depicted an act involving himself and a family member.

Robert Lamb was arrested on five counts of generating child sexual abuse material and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

On Feb. 20, 2026, detectives interviewed Lamb at his Palm Coast residence. He was arrested on five counts of generating child sexual abuse material and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

What they're saying:

During the interview, authorities said, Lamb told investigators that he created and shared the images using an artificial intelligence application.

"While AI can be used for good, perverts and criminals always seem to find a way to exploit new technology to commit crimes," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement.

What's next:

Lamb is being held on $50,000 bond, according to authorities.