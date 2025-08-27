Orlando weather: Drier air Wednesday before Labor Day storms return

The Brief Central Florida is seeing slightly drier air Wednesday, keeping rain chances limited with only isolated downpours possible. Overnight lows will settle in the mid-70s under mostly clear skies. By the Labor Day weekend, storm chances will climb again with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds possible each afternoon.



Central Florida will enjoy a brief break from its usual summer humidity Wednesday, but forecasters warn wetter and stormier conditions are set to return by the holiday weekend.

Central Florida is catching a brief break from its usual summer humidity on Wednesday as a fading front allows drier air to filter into the region. Some northern areas, including Marion County, are already seeing dew points drop into the 60s.

The drier conditions are expected to keep rain chances low, though a few isolated downpours are still possible this afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 80s near the coast and low 90s further inland.

Mostly clear skies will continue overnight. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the mid-70s.

The relief won’t last long. The same front delivering the drier air is expected to drift back north later this week, allowing tropical moisture to return. Rain and thunderstorm chances will gradually climb heading into the weekend, with the highest coverage expected during the afternoons.

While forecasters don’t anticipate a complete washout, heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be possible with storms. Meteorologists recommend keeping backup plans for outdoor Labor Day activities.