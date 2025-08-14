Orlando weather: Heat advisory issued as heat indexes soar well above 100 degrees

The Brief A heat advisory is in place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday across Central Florida. The heat index "feels like" temperatures will reach 108°-109°. High temperatures today will reach 95° with a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.



A heat advisory has been issued on Thursday across Central Florida as heat indexes continue to push well past 100 degrees.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, tomorrow and headed into the weekend.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for heat index "feels like" temperatures reaching 108°-109°.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

These high levels make any extended outdoor activities considered physically challenging if not potentially dangerous. Coaches should consider this for afternoon sports practices.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

High temperatures today will reach 95° with a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

These storms could produce damaging wind gusts but only brief heavy rain.

Any storms will end by 11 p.m., with an overnight low around 78°.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What's next:

Our chances of rain are going up each day with increasing atmospheric moisture.

This means we'll see a likely chance of storms each day between 1-7p.m., with a 60%-70% chance of rain.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Friday will be hot with highs around 96°, and Saturday highs could reach 97° for a stifling forecast, with heat index levels pushing 112°.

Ultimately, the increasing chances of rain will result in more clouds, which should help keep limiting the most intense heat, holding highs in the low 90s, though it won't be a dramatic change.

Tracking the tropics

Dig deeper:

Tropical Storm Erin is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Friday and then continue to intensify into a major hurricane (Category 3) by Sunday.

The track takes it east of Florida, and while that means we'll be spared from any direct impacts, we will still face deadly rip currents all next week as big swells are pushed our way with breaking waves potentially over 10 feet.