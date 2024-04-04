The outdoor temperatures around Central Florida are much cooler than what we saw at this time Wednesday morning, making for a refreshing start to your Thursday morning.

Clouds will be on the decrease through the course of today, giving way to sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Plan for partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low and mid-70s.

A gorgeous forecast is on the way this weekend. Sunshine will be plentiful, with low humidity and very comfortable temperatures.

For Friday and Saturday, highs will be well below-average, topping out in the mid 70s. By Sunday, temperatures will finally bounce back into the 80s with continuing sunshine.