Florida weather: Tornado warnings, damage after storms slam Central Florida overnight

Severe thunderstorms continue to move across Central Florida Thursday morning, prompting multiple tornado warnings.

Severe thunderstorms continue to move across Central Florida Thursday morning, which has prompted multiple tornado warnings to be issued. Central Florida is under a tornado watch until 9 a.m. We've also seen storm damage in Flagler County, specifically Palm Coast, where power lines were knocked down, tree limbs on the ground, and at least one vehicle flipped on its side.

Live weather updates

8:30 a.m. : Tornado warning issued for parts of Marion County until 8:45 a.m.

8 a.m.: Spruce Creek High School in Volusia County will be closed Thursday due to a power outage, according to Volusia County Schools.

7 a.m. : The City of Palm Coast, Florida reports significant damage in the Indian Trails B-Section, where power lines have fallen, storm debris scattered about, and a vehicle flipped on its side.

People have been asked to avoid Barrington Drive.

Several roads closed in Citrus County, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, which also saw damage.