Orlando weather: Flood warnings issued after torrential rains slam Orange, Seminole counties

Updated  September 4, 2024 6:19pm EDT
Severe Weather
Seminole County roads flood after heavy rain

ORLANDO, Fla. - Heavy afternoon showers caused severe flooding over parts of Central Florida on Wednesday.

A FOX 35 News crew observed large areas of standing water and overflowing storm drains along Red Bug Lake and Tuskawilla roads in Casselberry. 

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a River Flood Warning for the Little Wekiva River and portions of Orange and Seminole counties, where approximately 3 to 5 inches of rain had fallen. Flood advisories were also issued for the rest of Orange County and some of Osceola County near St. Cloud.

Similar conditions, with warm temperatures, are expected to continue into the evening. 

The NWS said heavy rainfall will heighten the risk of flooding in urban and poor drainage areas. These exact locations have already experienced significant rainfall in recent days and are at increased risk.

Flooding in Casselberry on Sept. 4, 2024.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday will be a repeat of today, with high temperatures near normal in the low 90s and heat index values reaching up to 103–107 degrees. A high to moderate risk of rip currents is in effect at area beaches. High chances of showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue over the next week.

Orlando Weather Forecast PM update: Sept. 4, 2024

FOX 35's Noah Bergren is tracking showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainful in Central Florida. We're getting reports of ponding and minor flooding in Winter Springs and Casselberry.