Orlando weather: Expect warm temperatures, mixed skies to kick off the weekend

Today's high: 88 degrees | Tonight's low: 67 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Expect a mixed sky across Central Florida on this Friday. Breezy north winds will develop, especially along the beaches. Rain chances are in the 20% range for inland areas, 30% along the coast. Much of the rain should occur before 3pm this afternoon. Rip current risk is in the high range at all local beaches.

BEACHES:

Sun and clouds will dominate coastal skies for much of the day. North breezes increasing to 15-20 w/ higher gusts. Rain chances will be possible with coverage at 30%. Pockets of heavy rain and lightning strikes could accompany any stronger storms. There's also a high risk of rip currents. Surf is in the 3-5' range as a disorganized NE wind swell pulses through the local surf zones.

THEME PARKS:

Expect mixed skies and warm 80s at the attractions today. Rain chances will be possible before 3pm, looking rather slight at 20%. Breezy winds from the North can also be expected.

OUTLOOK:

Rain chances take a break this weekend as local skies dry out. Much of the weather change is tied to the departing Atlantic low pressure area-soon to be named OPHELIA. Central Florida remains on the backside of the system and this means drier air and pleasant weekend weather. Skies will clear out with plenty of weekend sunshine. Early morning temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will fall into the mid-upper 60s in most locations. While the cooler air will be brief, it will certainly be welcome after a long, hot Summer.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

In the tropics: Nigel has become post-tropical, no threat to land as the system courses through the open, distant North Atlantic. PTC 16 or "Future Ophelia" will move into North Carolina with winds forecast in the 60mph range. Storm surge of 4-6' will be possible along the Carolina coastline as the storm moves through.

Out in the Eastern Atlantic, an area of disorganized weather could come together soon. Chances are now at 60% over the next 2 days and 80% over the next 7 days. A tropical depression could form over the weekend. Tracking will be to the WNW for the next several days.