Orlando weather: Expect temperatures in the 50's tomorrow morning

TODAY:

A mild and calm Wednesday will give way to significant changes by the end of the day as a cold front moves in this morning.

Expect light showers and sprinkles, primarily affecting Flagler, Volusia, and Brevard counties. Winds will increase, with gusts reaching 25-30 mph. Be sure to secure any outdoor decor.

Temperatures will climb to the mid-70s by midday, then fall throughout the afternoon and evening.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Tomorrow morning will bring some of the coolest temperatures since late April, with lows in the low to mid-50s, and a few areas possibly dipping into the upper 40s.

Highs will remain below normal for the rest of the week, staying in the 70s through Friday.

Mostly dry conditions are expected, with isolated seabreeze showers and storms returning over the weekend and into early next week.