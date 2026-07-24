Orlando weather: Dry, humid Central Florida as storms return this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Our unusually rain-free forecast continues through Saturday, before we settle into a dramatically wetter and more typical storm setup for late-July.
This means we'll trade blue skies and really hot afternoons for grey skies, numerous downpours, but slightly less hot temperatures.
How hot will it get?:
Mostly sunny skies on Friday. High 96°.
There's a 30% chance of a shower or storm south of Orlando.
Tonight will be mostly clear skies, with a low of 77°.
Our Saturday features a sunny morning, but isolated late-day storms, then more numerous storms after dinnertime. High 96°.
Daily storms return Sunday
Numerous daily afternoon storms, as we return to our more typical rainy season setup.
Moisture will be enhanced with 7-day totals over 6 inches possible, as a weak cold front stalls north of Florida.
Tracking the tropics
TROPICS: Totally quiet in the tropics. Bertha is toast, dissipated over Texas.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the FOX 35 Storm Team.