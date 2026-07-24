Orlando weather: Dry, humid Central Florida as storms return this weekend

The Brief Friday will be another hot and humid day for Central Florida, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s. The tropical weather pattern will return with daily afternoon storms starting Sunday. Meanwhile, the tropics remain quiet after Berth dissipated over Texas.



Our unusually rain-free forecast continues through Saturday, before we settle into a dramatically wetter and more typical storm setup for late-July.

This means we'll trade blue skies and really hot afternoons for grey skies, numerous downpours, but slightly less hot temperatures.

How hot will it get?:

Mostly sunny skies on Friday. High 96°.

There's a 30% chance of a shower or storm south of Orlando.

Tonight will be mostly clear skies, with a low of 77°.

Our Saturday features a sunny morning, but isolated late-day storms, then more numerous storms after dinnertime. High 96°.

Daily storms return Sunday

Numerous daily afternoon storms, as we return to our more typical rainy season setup.

Moisture will be enhanced with 7-day totals over 6 inches possible, as a weak cold front stalls north of Florida.

Tracking the tropics

TROPICS: Totally quiet in the tropics. Bertha is toast, dissipated over Texas.