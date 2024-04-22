Orlando weather: Dry, breezy day ahead with highs in the 70s; Rip current risk at local beaches

Today is Earth Day, a holiday created to raise awareness about environmental issues, promote conservation efforts, and encourage actions to protect the Earth's natural resources and ecosystems for future generations.

Monday Forecast: One of the season's last cold fronts is moving through and we're on the way to a dry, breezy and beautiful day with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Behind this cold front, surf's up with 5-6 foot waves and a moderate to high risk for rip currents at our beaches. If entering the water, swim only near a lifeguard.

Our typical high (what's considered climatologically normal) is 85° so temps will be running about 8°-10° cooler than those levels. Temps will quickly recover to seasonal normals by midweek.

Readings will start rising to above-normal levels into early May, when upper 80s to low 90s will become common. Some long-range computer models point to mid and upper 90s during the first week of May.

We're also facing a very dry period over the next 10-14 days, with our first rain chance holding off until the first week of May.

This combined with warming temperatures into the 80s to near 90s will result in a moderate to high risk for fire danger.

