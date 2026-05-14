Orlando weather: Drier, warmer stretch before rain returns this weekend

Lower humidity, seasonable temperatures, and mostly sunny skies will make way for a pleasant Thursday across Central Florida.

Afternoon highs will be right around what's considered to be average for this time of year, with temperatures peaking in the mid 80s along the coast and upper 80s inland.

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Lower moisture and humidity levels will not only mean a dry day in terms of rain and storm chances, but also more comfortable conditions outdoors.

Partly to mostly clear overnight. It will remain pleasant and less humid as temperatures dip into the mid and upper 60s for Friday morning lows.

Friday will be another mostly dry day, only with hotter temperatures with highs nearing 90 degrees.

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Humidity and moisture levels will bump up slightly for the weekend, leading to slightly higher chances of showers and storms.

A summerlike set-up will take hold on Saturday with a 30% chance of sea-breeze-driven showers and storms. Best chances tomorrow will be near the I-75 corridor in Marion and Sumter counties.

Sunday will feature a 60% chance of showers and storms with rounds of heavy rain at times. Temperatures will hold steady next week, a degree or two either side of 90.

Sea-breeze driven daily downpours and storms will be possible just about every afternoon next week.