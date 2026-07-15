Orlando weather: Drier, hotter Central Florida before rain returns this weekend

The Brief Rain chances decrease Wednesday as temperatures climb into the mid-90s across Central Florida. Feels-like temperatures will range from around 101°-105° this week. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected to return this weekend.



Fewer storms Wednesday as hot temperatures build into the region through the end of the work week.

Tropical moisture returns this weekend, bringing shower and storm chances back up.

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Lower storm chances

Shower and storm chances will be below normal for much of Central Florida, courtesy of Saharan dust overhead.

When will the rain arrive?:

Plan for a 30% chance of afternoon storms, mainly southeast of Orlando and I-4. This means the highest chances will be for Brevard, Osceola, eastern Orange, Seminole, and Volusia counties.

The main time frame of the rain will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Highs in the mid-90s

Afternoon temperatures will stay a few degrees above normal, climbing into the mid 90s through the weekend.

How hot will it get?:

The hottest days will be today, tomorrow and Friday specifically, as highs in Orlando reach 94° and 95°.

Feels-like temperatures will range from around 101°-105°.

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Tropical moisture returns

As the Saharan dust gradually thins out this weekend, tropical moisture builds back in.

An area of low pressure could form in the northern Gulf, which would help to swing additional moisture our way.

This means chances of afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms will return for the weekend and into early next week.

Plan for a 60% chance of downpours for Saturday and Sunday afternoon, lasting through next week.