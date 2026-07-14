New video: Navy veteran, deputies rescue girl and dog from burning DeLand home

The Brief New video shows a Navy veteran and first responders rushing into a burning home to save a girl and her dog. The veteran, who declined attention, said he was "just being a good neighbor." Two officers were treated for smoke inhalation and are expected to recover.



Newly released body camera video shows the frantic moments a Navy veteran, a DeLand police officer and a Volusia County sheriff's deputy rushed into a burning home to rescue a young girl and her dog.

A 911 caller can be heard telling a dispatcher, "Hi, there's a fire here, a house is burning," before first responders arrive to find a mother outside the home, desperately trying to get help for her daughter still inside.

'Mighty heroic of him'

What they're saying:

Body camera footage captures the urgency as someone tells a deputy, "There's two people inside."

"Sheriff's Office!" the deputy shouts before running toward the burning home.

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Before deputies arrived, a Navy veteran who lives nearby sprinted into the house to help. Home surveillance video from a neighboring residence captured him running down the street and into the flames.

Neighbor Karen Huezo said she initially did not understand why he was running.

"We saw him running, but we didn't know what he was running about," Huezo said.

The veteran was able to help rescue the young girl and the family's dog before first responders brought them to safety. Body camera footage shows the aftermath as emergency crews call for medical assistance.

"We need the paramedics, sir."

"Give me your shirt, give me your shirt."

Huezo called the veteran's actions heroic.

"I think that's mighty heroic of him that he took that effort," she said.

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The veteran declined an on-camera interview, telling FOX 35 he was "just being a good neighbor."

Authorities said a DeLand police officer and the Volusia County deputy were taken to a hospital for treatment after inhaling smoke. Both are expected to recover. The young girl also survived the fire.