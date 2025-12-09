Orlando weather: Cooler temperatures sticking around this week in Central Florida

The Brief The rain has moved out, but the chilly weather has moved in. For Tuesday, temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Weather will remain pleasant the rest of the week, with temperatures slowly warming to the mid 70s by Friday.



Our Tuesday begins on a chilly note around Central Florida. Plan for temperatures in the 40s and 50s as you make your way out the door.

The cool temperatures will stick around for much of the day, as we won't make it out of the 60s at any point today. Highs across the board will climb into the middle and upper 60s. In Orlando, temperatures will reach a high of 69°. Our average high is 75°. While a few clouds will be present at times, plan for mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a bit breezy and brisk at times, with peak gusts up to 15-20 mph.

Tuesday night forecast

Mostly clear skies stick around overnight. Temperatures will be on the cool side once again. Lows will dip down into the 40s and 50s by early Wednesday morning.

Pleasant weather the rest of the week

The rest of this week will be quite pleasant, even with a few cooler days thrown into the mix.

We look to stay mostly dry by the end of the work week with temperatures slowly warming to near the mid 70s by the end of the work week.

Thursday/Thursday night will feature a passing dry cold front. While it won't bring any rain to the region, it will help to briefly bring an increase in clouds and along with another cold morning.

Temperatures will dip down into the 40s and 50s for lows come Friday morning.

By this weekend, temperatures will bounce back in a big way. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 70s. This will be ahead of our next wave of a few stray showers (20%) Sunday and Monday of next week.