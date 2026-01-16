Orlando weather: Coldest air in years arrives, another cold snap on the way for Central Florida

The Brief The coldest air in years has arrived in Central Florida. Morning lows have fallen into the mid to upper 20s and 30s. The weekend will warm up slightly before another cold front moves into the area.



The coldest air we've felt in just over three years has arrived in Central Florida.

Morning lows will fall into the mid to upper 20s northwest of I-4, to the low 30s for Orange, Seminole, and inland Volusia counties, and closer to the middle to upper 30s for areas southeast of I-4. These will take place around daybreak, meaning the coldest temperatures felt will take place from around 6 a.m.-8 a.m.

A Freeze Warning remains in place until 9 a.m. for all counties with the exception of coastal Brevard.

With clear skies overhead, plentiful sunshine is on the way this afternoon, although it won't help to warm things up much. Afternoon highs will only climb into the upper 50s to the low 60s. Orlando's high will reach 59° compared to the average high of 72°.

Mostly clear skies continue tonight. Temperatures won't be nearly as cold as this morning. Lows will dip down into the low to mid 40s.

Despite a chilly start to the day, Saturday afternoon will see some steady improvements as highs near the 70-degree mark under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Don't get too used to it though. Another front swings in Sunday, bringing scattered showers and another wave of unusually cold temperatures to the area.

A 40% chance of scattered showers will be possible around midday into the early afternoon. High temperatures Sunday won't warm up much, with highs nearing the low 60s.

FOX 35 Storm Team Alert (Monday)

Monday morning will feature another round of unusually cold temperatures.

Morning low temperatures will fall into the low and middle 30s, with some spots falling back to near or below freezing.

Afternoon highs will once again struggle as well, only reaching the middle to upper 50s. This same system may bring the low chance of a few snowflakes to the panhandle and southern Georgia.

Accumulations are unlikely with the current data, but we'll be monitoring trends this weekend.



By middle parts of next week, high temperatures will finally be closer to what's considered more typical of this time of year. Temperatures look to climb back into the low and middle 70s towards the end of the week.