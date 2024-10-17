Orlando weather: Cold weather rolling in early this year

It's colder this morning than it's been since late-April. In fact, these temps are more consistent with early December readings.

This is just a brief preview of the cooler days ahead, as temperatures in the 80s are expected to return this weekend, according to FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Garner.

Today, expect temperatures in the upper 40s for lows in north-central Florida, with mid-50s in Orlando and mid-60s at the beach.

Expect today's highs to be in the lower-to-middle 70s.

The tropics are quiet as far as florida is concerned.

94L in the atlantic has a 30% chance and would be pushed into the Caribbean if it survives due to the shield this cold front is providing to the state.