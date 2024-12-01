Orlando weather: How cold will it get in Orlando, Central Florida? How long will it last?

The cold weather has arrived in Orlando and Central Florida – and will be sticking with us for much of the week.

Cold air will drop overnight temperatures into the 30s and 40s in parts of north-central Florida, including Alachua and Marion counties, and into the low 40s and 50s for much of Central Florida, including Orange, Seminole, Lake, and Volusia counties.

A freeze warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday for parts of Putnam and Marion counties, as temperatures as low as 32 degrees (freezing) are expected. People should take action to protect their pets, plants, young children, the elderly, and the homeless, according to the National Weather Service.

A frost advisory has been issued for parts of Citrus and Levy counties from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday, as temperatures are expected to drop to as low as 33, which could cause frost to form in sports.

How cold will it get in Orlando and Central Florida?

Temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s and 40s across much of Central Florida by Sunday night. Monday highs are expected to get into the 60s, and then dip back into the 50s in the evening.

Here are some of the forecast lows for Sunday night:

Cocoa Beach: 51

Daytona Beach: 44

DeLand: 39

Gainesville: 33

Kissimmee: 44

Melbourne: 50

Ocala: 33

Orlando: 43

The Villages: 39

How long will the cold last in Central Florida?

According to forecasts, the cold is expected to stick around until at least Wednesday morning with temperatures dropping during the overnight hours. Sunday night into Monday, Monday night into Tuesday, and Tuesday night into Wednesday, temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s and 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: