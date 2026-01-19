Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Cold temperatures return to Central Florida

By
Published  January 19, 2026 6:06am EST
Weather Forecast
FOX 35 Orlando
Orlando Weather AM Forecast: Another arctic blast bring cold temperatures

A strong cold front has brought another round of cold temperatures to Central Florida. Temperatures will go from near-freezing this morning to the upper 50s by the afternoon. FOX 35 Storm Team meteorologist Brooks Garner takes a look at the forecast. 

The Brief

    • Winter-like temperatures have returned to Central Florida. 
    • Temperatures will go from near-freezing this morning to the upper 50s by the afternoon. 
    • By midweek, temperatures will warm to the upper 60 to low 70s. 

FOX 35 Storm Team Alert

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cold and winter-like temperatures have returned this morning around Central Florida. A Freeze Warning is in place for all counties except Brevard until 9 a.m. 

Temperatures will go from near-freezing this morning for most spots before climbing into the upper 50s for highs this afternoon.

Orlando will see a high of 58°, the average high is 72°. Sunshine will be plentiful with clear skies underway.

 Temperatures will turn cold tonight, but it won't be as chilly as this morning. Plan for lows to fall into the low to mid 30s northwest of I-4 and closer to the upper 40s and low 40s southeast of I-4 under clear skies.

Warmer weather later this week

Temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 60s and low 70s by midweek. 

Scattered showers will be possible Thursday with our next system moving in. 

Temperatures will turn even warmer by the end of the week and into the weekend. By Friday and Saturday, highs will be near 80°.

The Source: This story was written with information from the FOX 35 Storm Team.

