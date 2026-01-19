Orlando weather: Cold temperatures return to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Cold and winter-like temperatures have returned this morning around Central Florida. A Freeze Warning is in place for all counties except Brevard until 9 a.m.
Temperatures will go from near-freezing this morning for most spots before climbing into the upper 50s for highs this afternoon.
Orlando will see a high of 58°, the average high is 72°. Sunshine will be plentiful with clear skies underway.
Temperatures will turn cold tonight, but it won't be as chilly as this morning. Plan for lows to fall into the low to mid 30s northwest of I-4 and closer to the upper 40s and low 40s southeast of I-4 under clear skies.
Warmer weather later this week
Temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 60s and low 70s by midweek.
Scattered showers will be possible Thursday with our next system moving in.
Temperatures will turn even warmer by the end of the week and into the weekend. By Friday and Saturday, highs will be near 80°.
The Source: This story was written with information from the FOX 35 Storm Team.