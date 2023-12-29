Orlando weather: Cold front passing through Central Florida to drop temps into the 50s

A cold front is moving through Friday morning which will push the fog out, and a chilly breeze into the region.

Today and Saturday are FOX 35 Impact Days for the cold. It'll stay in the 50s today (though your car thermometer may show low 60s) and with the wind, it'll feel even cooler.

We may see frost tonight in Alachua County and then tomorrow night across north-central sections including Marion, Alachua, Gilchrist, Sumter and northwest Volusia counties with temperatures dipping into the mid-30s.

Otherwise, we're looking ahead to a pleasant New Year's Day after a chilly start. Our next rain chance comes Thursday – almost a week from today.