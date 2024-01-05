Orlando weather: Chilly start gives way to beautiful sunshine with temps in the 70s but rain is on the way

After a chilly start, the PM outlook on this Friday is amazing!

There will be beautiful sunshine and milder highs in the 70s at all locations. The skies are dry all day and eventual ocean breezes will develop.

Tonight, clouds increase, and rain chances could rise after 4 a.m. Saturday as another front moves in.

Wake-up temps on Saturday morning will remain in the 60s as southerly breezes warm the local atmosphere.

Saturday is a FOX 35 IMPACT DAY to address heavy rain, lightning and a few stronger storms.

Storms will be around through early afternoon, especially across Brevard County as the front moves through. Saturday night brings scattered clouds and rain chances under 30%.

Sunday looks pretty good! Highs Sunday are in the mid-upper 60s under a blend of sun and clouds.

Rain chances return Monday as showers move in late in the day.

A FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAY has been issued for Tuesday as a potent cold front moves across the area. The severe weather risk will be rising during this time and confidence is increasing in the model forecasts.

Stay with the FOX 35 STORM TEAM for the latest as we iron out the details this weekend.