Orlando weather: Central Florida to begin drying out after several days of rain, storms

After several stormy days, drier air is finally moving into Central Florida. While rain chances are in play on Monday, coverage is much lower than what the area has seen over the last several days.

Main weather concerns: Rain coverage remains in the 20% range, except for Flagler County with chances there near 40% before 11 a.m.

Winds will be a bit gusty along the beaches and from the Northeast. This will keep seas and surf elevated, and rip current risk high. Breaking waves in the surf zone will hit the 3-5' mark in a choppy Northeast wind swell. Best to just stay out of the water today if heading to the Atlantic beaches.

BEACHES: The beaches look fair on this Monday. Rip current risk is high. During the peak of the high tide cycle (10:30am), the beaches will be smothered and covered with water. A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 4pm Tuesday.

Increased Northeast winds and the lunar impacts on local tides are to blame. During times of higher tides, dune/beach erosion looks likely. If you live along the intracoastal waterway or any water way subject to tidal exchanges, you might want to secure your property to avoid any tidal impacts. Beach temps will hang in the lower 80s at peak this Monday afternoon.

OUTLOOK: Rain chances will peak this Wednesday and Thursday at around 40%, only to fall again by late week. Highs will remain in the mixed 80s, lows mainly in the 70s. Looking over the next several days, a cool front will sweep the area by next weekend. This will occur Saturday into Sunday. Expect a cool down then with highs in the lower 80s, lows in the 60s and much less humidity.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Philippe and Rina continue in the Central Atlantic northeast of the Leeward Islands. Rina is now "post-tropical" and will likely fall apart entirely later today. Philippe is a tropical storm and will become a hurricane later this week. Phillipe's land interaction will be minimal, perhaps grazing the far Northeastern Leeward Islands with gusty winds over the next 24 hours. Outside Phillipe, the tropics remain quiet. Keep with the FOX 35 Storm Team for more updates.