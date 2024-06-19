Orlando weather: Breezy day with scattered showers on Wednesday

It's a breezy start to our Wednesday morning across Central Florida with a few scattered showers and downpours already taking shape. These downpours will continue off and on throughout the rest of this morning.

There will be plenty of breaks in between the showers today, which will gradually be moving onshore from the Atlantic. The rain will be accompanied by gusty winds, especially near the coast.

Plan for wind gusts as high as 30 mph along the beaches and gusts up to 20-25 mph.

A High Surf Advisory is in place for all of our coastal areas in Central Florida. Breaking waves of 5-8' and a high risk of dangerous rip currents are expected. Be sure to use extra caution if you are heading to any of our local beaches today.

Looking ahead, daily rain and storm chances will continue into the weekend. Most chances of rain will be scattered and paired with our breezy onshore wind.

By this weekend, temperatures will be heating back up. Afternoon highs will be climbing back into the low 90s for Saturday and Sunday, and may approach the mid 90s by next week.

As of 5 a.m., Alberto has not officially formed yet but is forecast to form today. Landfall is still set for late tonight into the overnight along the east coast of Mexico.

Heavy, tropical rain is expected all the way up the Texas coastline, where Tropical Storm Warnings and Coastal Flood Warnings are already in place.