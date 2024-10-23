Orlando weather: Beautiful weather to continue through the week, winds unlikely to affect Falcon 9 launch
ORLANDO, Fla. - More beautiful weather is set to roll through as high pressure dominates our pattern for the next week.
Great weather for a bike ride or a beach day. However, there will be a chance for high risk rip currents.
Tonight's launch:
The Falcon 9 launch set to launch at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday evening should face no issues weather wise as winds should be calm enough after being scrubbed twice in two days.
Looking ahead:
As we look ahead, we can expect to possibly see a few showers early next week, with wind gusts re-developing off of the Atlantic Ocean.
Tracking the tropics:
In the tropics, there is no activity expected for the next 7 days.
However, by November 1 we may see a system developing in the western Caribbean.
It is too early to forecast when exactly that will happen or where it'll track, but the Hurricane Season will continue through November 30.