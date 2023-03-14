Orlando weather: Beautiful spring break weather returns to Central Florida before 30s, 40s arrive

Today's high: 71 degrees

Tonight's low: 49 degrees

Main weather concerns:

We have a beautiful day across central Florida. Afternoon highs will reach the low-70s in Orlando and upper-60s along our east coast. Skies remain mostly clear and dry today with light winds. Enjoy your Tuesday!

BEACHES:

Today is a nice day to head to any of our east coast beaches. Skies will be dry and clearing with a high UV Index. There also is a HIGH rip current risk and it is not recommended to enter the surf during this time.

THEME PARKS:

It will be a great day at the theme parks. Highs will be in the low-70s. You might need a light jacket in the morning, but the sun will shine bright this afternoon. Don't forget your sunscreen.

OUTLOOK:

Our latest cold front has pushed south and is ushering in cooler air. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s and 70s today through Thursday and lows back in the 40s and 50s. Highs on Friday will reach the above seasonal low-80s.

Dry weather returns for the rest of the week. Our next best chance for rain is this weekend with 60% coverage on Saturday. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for updates.

