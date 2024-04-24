Orlando weather: Sunny afternoon with temps climbing into the 80s

TODAY: We're waking up to a cool start to our Wednesday morning across Central Florida. While it's not as chilly as what we felt yesterday morning, a jacket or hoodie is still a good idea for this morning.

By the time most people are heading out the door, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. These cool temperatures won't last long, though.

With the help of a mostly sunny sky, afternoon highs will be climbing into the mid 80s for inland areas of Central Florida and near the 80-degree mark for the beaches.

Orlando Hour-by-Hour Forecast

LOOKING AHEAD: As high pressure builds in from our west, the forecast into the weekend will remain rain-free. We'll keep a close eye on the low chance of a sprinkle or two, mainly near the beaches for Friday and Saturday.

As of right now, a good amount of dry air will be in place helping to keep most of the rain offshore. Temperatures will be seasonable through the next several days, with highs right around the mid 80s for much of Central Florida.

Looking ahead toward mid to late parts of next week, we're still seeing signals of a big warm-up with highs well into the 90s possible. Stay tuned!

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast