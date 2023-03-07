Orlando weather: Another warm day before mid-week cool front moves into Central Florida

Today's high: 87 degrees

Tonight's low: 67 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Expect another warm day across Central Florida. Highs hit in the mid to upper-80s inland, and the mid-80 along the beaches. Mostly sunny skies are expected today with dry skies.

If you are visiting, pack plenty of water for any outdoor activities you have planned.

BEACHES:

Looks like a mix of sun and clouds along the beaches today. Most will reach the mid-80s. The moderate rip current risk continues today. The UV Index is high today, make sure to pack sunscreen.

THEME PARKS:

Highs today park-side hit around 87 degrees. There will be a few clouds in the sky, but sunshine will dominate. Enjoy the day at the parks.

OUTLOOK:

A weak front will move across the state around midweek, dropping temperatures to the upper-70s on Thursday with wake up temperatures in the upper-50s. As we look a bit longer term, this weekend could bring a rise in rain chances.

As of now, models are flashing a 30% coverage on Saturday and next Monday. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team.