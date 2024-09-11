Orlando weather: Another round of afternoon storms, nuisance flooding expected in Central Florida

On Wednesday morning, Central Florida will face coastal downpours, leading to another afternoon with scattered to numerous storms and some spotty, nuisance flooding.

There's a Flood Watch in effect for Northeast Florida, including Flagler County.

This weekend we will finally see drier air ahead for Florida. A far less rainy pattern change arrives this weekend as low pressure forms off the Carolinas, dragging drier into Florida.

This will give our region a very welcome break from a very wet last two weeks. The area may still see a few isolated storms, but it won't be as widespread or as heavy.

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane Francine will make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday night, bringing flooding rains to that region, storm surge up to 6 feet, tornadoes and of course, high wind gusts.

Impacts will not directly impact Central Florida, though a few tornadoes are possible on our western Panhandle region close to the circulation.

In the long range forecast, a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is likely to become a hurricane next week in the open Atlantic.

It's too soon to make the call on future-Gordon, though early indications point to the system curving away safely out to sea.