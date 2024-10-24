Orlando weather: Another pleasent day with low humidity and a high of 85 degrees

TODAY:

A warm and sunny Thursday is on the way for Central Florida.

Temperatures will be a degree or two above normal for the day, with highs near the mid 80s for inland areas and closer to the low 80s near the coast.

We'll stay on the dry side as well, with plenty of sunshine in the works.

We can expect a high of 85 degrees today with a pleasant breeze coming from the north.

INTO THE WEEKEND:

Friday features another spectacular day with mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures.

Afternoon highs will be seasonable, right around the low and middle 80s.

We're also anticipating a mostly dry weather throughout the weekend with high pressure remaining over head.

TROPICS:

Between November 1 and 10th there appears to be a decent signal for some tropical development in the Caribbean.



