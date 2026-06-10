Orlando weather: Another hot, humid day for Central Florida

The Brief Wednesday will be hot and humid. Temperatures across Central Florida are expected to reach the 90s. There will be a 40% chance of rain, but the showers and storm are expected to stay west of Orlando.



Atlantic coastal showers will drift in from the south, soaking parts of Brevard, Volusia and Flagler counties through mid-morning.

The axis of this rain will quickly drift across Orlando around lunch with sprinkles or a brief shower, followed by storms activating as storms around or east of I-75.

Overall, plan on a hot, humid Wednesday with variably cloudy skies.

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We'll see a few more afternoon showers and storms around than we saw yesterday, mainly west of Orlando.

Rain coverage looks to be around 40%, so not everyone gets wet, but keep the umbrella nearby for the second half of the day.

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Highs will climb close to 90, and with the humidity already up there, it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s during the hottest part of the afternoon.

Our rainy season pattern starts coming back in a bigger way tomorrow, then really settles in on Friday and Saturday.

That means more widespread afternoon storms, heavier downpours, and more of that classic Florida summer feel.

Humidity also climbs and will feel downright tropical by the weekend.

Tropical outlook

Nothing is officially highlighted right now, but we’ll keep an eye on the leftovers of Tropical Storm Cristina in the eastern Pacific.

Some of that energy may cross Mexico later this week and bring heavy rain to Texas and the southwest Gulf this weekend.