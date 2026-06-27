Orlando Weather: Afternoon showers expected to hit along I-4 corridor

The Brief A sunny Saturday morning in Central Florida will give way to scattered strong thunderstorms starting around 1 p.m. as an East Coast sea breeze pushes inland. Forecasters expect the highest storm concentration to settle along the I-4 corridor, threatening Orlando, Sanford, and Kissimmee with heavy downpours and wind gusts up to 55 mph. Additionally, a visibility advisory is active for drivers on I-95 in Volusia County due to lingering smoke from ongoing local wildfires.



It is a beautiful, sunny Saturday morning across Central Florida, but storm chances are set to rise rapidly as we move into the afternoon hours.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne predicts scattered showers and storms will begin developing around 1 p.m. and could linger through 10 p.m.

Temperatures for June 27, 2026

As of Saturday morning, temperatures in Central Florida remain in the high 70s, inland and on the coast.

Ocala: 79 degrees

Palm Coast: 76 degrees

Daytona Beach: 77 degrees

Sanford: 79 degrees

Titusville: 78 degrees

Cocoa Beach: 80 degrees

St. Cloud: 77 degrees

Melbourne: 79 degrees

Clermont: 75 degrees

Kissimmee: 78 degrees

Orlando: 79 degrees

Planning a beach day? Here's the outlook

FOX 35's T.J. Springer said the beach is a great place to go to beat the heat. Temperatures will be nearing 90 degrees.

With wave heights at two inches, the water temperature in the low 80s and a low rip current risk, the greatest possible threat is the UV index. "Wear lots of sunscreen," Springer said.

There's also a 50% chance of rain.

Where will the most rain occur?

The National Weather Service reported the greatest storm coverage occurring near the I-4 corridor – affecting parts of Leesburg, Sanford, Orlando and Kissimmee.

The storm is brought by a cool breeze developing, which will push inland this afternoon, meeting with the west coast sea breeze.

People in the affected areas can expect lightning strikes, wind gusts up to 55 mph and heavy downpours.

Lingering smoke in Volusia County

The National Weather Service reported lingering smoke from wildfires in Volusia County. The smoke is creating hazy conditions and reducing visibility along Interstate 95 at SR-44 & Osteen Maytown Road.

Drivers are urged to use caution and slow down.