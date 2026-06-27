Orlando Weather: Afternoon showers expected to hit along I-4 corridor
It is a beautiful, sunny Saturday morning across Central Florida, but storm chances are set to rise rapidly as we move into the afternoon hours.
The National Weather Service in Melbourne predicts scattered showers and storms will begin developing around 1 p.m. and could linger through 10 p.m.
Temperatures for June 27, 2026
As of Saturday morning, temperatures in Central Florida remain in the high 70s, inland and on the coast.
- Ocala: 79 degrees
- Palm Coast: 76 degrees
- Daytona Beach: 77 degrees
- Sanford: 79 degrees
- Titusville: 78 degrees
- Cocoa Beach: 80 degrees
- St. Cloud: 77 degrees
- Melbourne: 79 degrees
- Clermont: 75 degrees
- Kissimmee: 78 degrees
- Orlando: 79 degrees
Planning a beach day? Here's the outlook
FOX 35's T.J. Springer said the beach is a great place to go to beat the heat. Temperatures will be nearing 90 degrees.
With wave heights at two inches, the water temperature in the low 80s and a low rip current risk, the greatest possible threat is the UV index. "Wear lots of sunscreen," Springer said.
There's also a 50% chance of rain.
Where will the most rain occur?
The National Weather Service reported the greatest storm coverage occurring near the I-4 corridor – affecting parts of Leesburg, Sanford, Orlando and Kissimmee.
The storm is brought by a cool breeze developing, which will push inland this afternoon, meeting with the west coast sea breeze.
People in the affected areas can expect lightning strikes, wind gusts up to 55 mph and heavy downpours.
Lingering smoke in Volusia County
The National Weather Service reported lingering smoke from wildfires in Volusia County. The smoke is creating hazy conditions and reducing visibility along Interstate 95 at SR-44 & Osteen Maytown Road.
Drivers are urged to use caution and slow down.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the National Weather Service and Volusia County Fire Rescue.