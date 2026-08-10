Man shot, killed during alleged break-in at Lake County home

The Brief A man was fatally shot after deputies said he tried to force his way into a Lake County home where his ex-girlfriend was visiting. Authorities said a fight broke out before the homeowner pulled out a gun and shot the man. No arrests have been made, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation remains active.



A man was shot and killed by a homeowner after deputies said he showed up unannounced at a Lake County home where his ex-girlfriend was visiting and tried to force his way inside.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a physical altercation broke out between the man and the homeowner near the entrance to the residence.

What they're saying:

"The male subject attempted to force his way into the residence during the altercation," a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

Deputies said the homeowner then pulled out a gun and fatally shot the man.

No arrests have been made, and investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the relationship between the homeowner and the man's ex-girlfriend and exactly how the man allegedly tried to enter the home.

Defense attorney Anthony Sabatini, who is not involved in the case, said those details could play a significant role in determining whether the shooting is considered legally justified.

"If he was never allowed to be there, if he wasn’t given a key to the house, a free pass to come in at his will at any time, then he’s going to be seen as an intruder," Sabatini said. "He’s going to be seen as a trespasser."

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has not released the names of those involved and said no additional information would be released while the investigation remains active.