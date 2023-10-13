Orlando weather: Warm, muggy conditions Friday in Central Florida; here's when rain moves in

Today's high: 89 degrees | Tonight's low: 73 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Expect mostly cloudy skies along with warm, muggy conditions on this Friday. Highs will hit in the mid-upper 80s. The rain chances remain in the 30% range or so near Orlando and point north. 60% coverage is expected in Southern Brevard County with very muggy conditions there.

Much of the rain today will develop during the pm hours and hold through about 9pm, easing late. Local Friday night high school football games look pretty good weather wise with low rain chances.

Image 1 of 4 ▼



BEACHES:

Beaches see mostly cloudy skies on this Friday with warm 80s for the pm. Rip current risk is moderate. Local breezes will be light today and from the West early. Surf is in the 2-4' range as a fun mix of distant swells converge in our local surf zones.



THEME PARKS:

Expect a warm, humid day at all the attractions today. Highs near 89. Rain chances after 2pm around the 30% or less range.



OUTLOOK:

Things are looking up – weather wise – for Central Florida over the next several days. Rain-free conditions and very pleasant weather returns behind a departing cold front.

Expect highs in the 70s and lows down in the 50s for much of next week. Enjoy the changes as those Fall feels return!