Orlando 'Sloth World' death count rises; customers demand refunds

The Brief The FWC reported 31 sloths died at Sloth World between December 2024 and February 2025. FOX 35 learned another 21 or more sloths died at Sloth World after that. Now, 13 sloths are being cared for by the Central Florida Zoo. One sloth is in critical condition.



Bandit, a sloth involved in the unopened Orlando attraction "Sloth World," is in critical condition after he was rescued from a warehouse without proper utilities, reports say.

Bandit is one of 13 sloths under the care of the Central Florida Zoo in Sanford. Though Bandit is suffering from several health issues, he's one of the few that survived.

Over 50 sloths connected to Sloth World dead

What we know:

What happened to the sloths?

In a report, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said some sloths died from cold stun due to the conditions they were in.

The backstory:

The FWC started looking into Sloth World in August of last year, after learning about 31 sloths dying there.

Twenty-one of those sloths arrived from Guyana in a single shipment in December, with the FWC noting the warehouse meant to house them wasn’t ready.

With no electricity, no running water, and faulty space heaters, the sloths died of cold stun, the report says.

Another 10 sloths that arrived from Peru in February were already in poor health, and died shortly after, FOX 35's Marie Edinger reported.

FOX 35 has now learned, Sloth World continued bringing in more and more sloths, even as sloth after sloth kept dying.

A review of veterinarian’s notes and necropsy reports provided by Sloth World revealed that another 21 sloths died after the FWC started its investigation.

Despite these reports, the owner of Sloth World, Ben Agresta, said the sloths didn't die from cold stun, but rather, died from a virus that showed few symptoms.

Agresta said his staff did everything they could to help the sloths and that they feel terrible about what happened.

"None of our staff did anything to ever harm an animal and do not have anything but love and compassion for them," Agresta said in a statement. "All we wanted was for the betterment of sloths by learning as much as we can and teaching the world about them."

Image 1 of 4 ▼

What's the current condition of the living sloths?

The zoo said the sloths would be placed in quarantine for at least 30 days, where they will be evaluated by the zoo's staff.

The zoo said it would assume ownership of the sloths – temporarily – while it works with the Species Survival Plan Program to find a long-term placement for them with an AZA-accredited (Association of Zoos & Aquariums) facility. Some of the sloths could remain at the zoo, the release said.

The sloths arrived at the zoo being severely underweight and dehydrated. Now, the zoo reported the sloths are doing better.

"There's a lot of GI problems when they get stressed and also it could be from diseases, parasites, things like that," explained Central Florida Zoo CEO Richard Glover. "And because their digestive systems are so slow, it takes a long time to rectify something like that."

Sloth World to file for bankruptcy

The owner of Sloth World Orlando confirmed to FOX 35 on April 24 that he plans to file for bankruptcy protection, and that he will no longer move forward with plans to open his "slotharium." The owner said, "We have no other options."

Customers demand refunds

After FOX 35 broke the news that Sloth World’s 13 remaining animals were being donated to the Central Florida Zoo, Charity Moore emailed Sloth World demanding a refund.

"I have not gotten a response back in any form or fashion," Moore told FOX 35. "I when I started reading and listening to the news articles of the warehouses and the conditions that things were happening in, absolutely not. I have no desire to support that whatsoever."

She isn’t alone in that – several FOX 35 viewers reached out, saying they hadn’t been able to get their money back so far, though Sloth World’s refund policy says the early access VIP tickets can be refunded for any reason, at any time.

FOX 35’s Marie Edinger also reached out to Sloth World by email, and to its owner by phone asking about refunds and has not received a response.