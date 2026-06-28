Orlando Police: Woman shot in foot after gun accidentally goes off during fight

The Brief Orlando police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that took place around 2:30 a.m. on Church Street in downtown Orlando. Officers responding to the scene detained two individuals in connection with the gunfire, the department said. It is currently unknown if any injuries resulted from the incident, and FOX 35 has reached out to authorities for updates.



The Orlando Police Department launched an investigation into a Sunday morning shooting in downtown Orlando that left one woman injured.

Police said a woman was hospitalized after a gun was accidentally discharged, shooting her in the foot.

What we know:

Orlando Police officers responded to a shooting around 2:30 a.m., June 28, in the area of Church Street and Orange Avenue – determining that the shooter's sister was accidentally shot in the foot, the department said.

The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Orlando Police investigated a reported shooting on Church Street on June 28, 2026.

What caused the shooting?

In an investigation, officers determined two groups of people were in an argument that escalated into a physical fight.

During the fight, the victim was punched in the face by someone in the opposing group, officers said. The woman's brother pulled out his gun in an attempt to defend his sister and hit the other person, police said, but his gun accidentally discharged, and his sister was shot.

Orlando Police investigated a reported shooting on Church Street on June 28, 2026.

Pending investigation

When officers responded to the scene, all people involved were quickly located and detained, police said.

The individuals were later released while the investigation is ongoing, the department reported.

Charges will be determined based on the final investigation findings, police said.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.